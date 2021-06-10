Dear Abby for June 10: Grandma shares her concerns

DEAR ABBY: I have a grandson (25) and granddaughter (22) who are both extremely overweight (300 pounds each). They not only have health issues but also mental issues. Both work part time at the same company as their mom and dad — and still live at home. They don’t date, don’t drive and are very dependent on their parents because their parents encourage it. My granddaughter is being treated with meds; my grandson is not.

I’m very close to him, and he shares a lot with me. He has issues with both of his parents, but more so with his mom. They were raised in a VERY Christian home. There were always weight issues for the entire family because they eat most of their meals out. My daughter-in-law rarely cooks, and the house resembles a “Hoarders” home.

In the past, I tried talking with my son and his wife, but they have a convenient excuse for everything I bring up. During my last conversation with my grandson, he was so unhappy he mentioned suicide. PLEASE can you help me? How can I get through to my son and his wife? — DISTRAUGHT GRANDMA IN TEXAS

DEAR GRANDMA: Do your son and his wife know their son is depressed to the point of talking about suicide? If they are unaware, put them on notice. While you’re at it, give him the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.