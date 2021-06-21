Dear Abby for June 21: Readers offer advice to widower

I had a prostatectomy 12 years ago and experienced ED as a result. I have been using Tri-Mix since then, and I’m happy to say I have continued to enjoy a normal physical relationship with my wife. — TOM IN FLORIDA

DEAR ABBY: An inflatable implant may be the answer for “Going Forward.” If he is in generally good health, he may be a good candidate for this procedure, which is not considered major surgery and is covered by some insurance policies, including Medicare. The implant is the greatest thing since sliced bread. My wife and I know because I have one. There is some pain during recovery, but it is SO worth it. “Going Forward” should have a conversation with his doctor, who should have already told him about this option. — TESTIFYING IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who insists on bringing food whenever I invite her over for an event (birthday party, Thanksgiving, etc.). It doesn’t matter what she cooks, Abby, it’s always awful. Everyone tries whatever it is she made, but then spits it out. I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I don’t want her to bring anything ever again that isn’t store-bought. How can I tell her tactfully? — REPULSED IN VIRGINIA

DEAR REPULSED: Tell your generous friend that you appreciate the thought behind what she has been doing, but when you invite guests over YOUR MENU IS ALREADY SET. She is the kind of “helpful” guest who should be “commissioned” to bring a store-bought beverage, dinner rolls or napkins.

