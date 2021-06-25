Dear Abby for June 25: They really need to talk

DEAR ABBY: I’ve become involved with a woman I’ve been friends with for some years. We became close over the course of 2020, and more recently have soft-launched dating (although she doesn’t yet feel comfortable labeling it).

Not long ago, she expressed great disappointment because of my messiness when I last visited her. I had left an empty coffee cup on her car floor, my shoes in the middle of her kitchen and knocked some pillows off of the couch, among other things. I know her criticisms are fair, but they were also over the top.

I believe this is a trait I can fix, and I told her I would, but now she wants some space. She said she isn’t sure she can become romantic with a messy person who “doesn’t respect her space.” While I understand where she’s coming from, I’m afraid I won’t have a chance to prove myself. We spoke a little after the incident, but I have tried to honor her request.

Do you have any advice about how to approach the situation? It would be sad if we parted ways after our first real challenge. I think it may be important to note that, in the past, she has dated men who weren’t respectful to her at all. — MR. MESSY IN PENNSYLVANIA