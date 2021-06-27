Dear Abby for June 27: Wife is No. 6 in the pack

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I got married a year ago, he had seven rescue dogs, which was a lot for me, but I accepted it. Two of the small dogs slept in our bed, and I was OK with that, too. My husband promised he would never put the dogs before me, and when those dogs died, he would not replace the big ones. (At that time, he had only two small ones.) Well, he has lost a big one and a small one, which left us with five dogs.

Not only did my husband go to the shelter and adopt two, he is going to buy another one! Everything he promised was a lie. The two from the shelter are allowed to sleep with us, although I’ve explained to him I can’t sleep with all these dogs in our bed. Rather than have them sleep somewhere else in the house, he has pretty much told me to pack my things.

When he told his dog-loving mother about our problem, she advised him that it’s OK for me to sleep in another room so he can sleep with his dogs.

I feel like he knew all along what his intentions were. I almost left, and I am still thinking about it. I’ve talked to him, but he won’t change his mind. I’m not sure why he even married me. Help me, please. — SLEEPING POORLY IN TENNESSEE