Dear Abby for March 21: Woman fears for her brother

DEAR ABBY: I am so frustrated with my husband that I’m considering divorce once the quarantine is over. We don’t see things the same at all. Maybe it’s because we’re tired of being around each other because of the pandemic, but this has been a really tough time. Everything I say gets him upset.

Part of the problem may be his job. He is very unhappy with it, and he walks around the house upset all day, every day. I try to give him space, but if I ask him to do something, he gets upset.

I asked him a couple of times to cut the grass. He told me to ask him something once and then let it go, which I usually do, but it had grown 3 to 5 feet high. I think I’m a patient person, but he said I talk to him like a boss giving him orders. I made it clear I never demand anything from him, I always ask, but that doesn’t matter to him. He doesn’t like the way I ask. It seems like he gets upset whenever I’m around.

I continue taking things one day at a time, but right now I’m very unhappy in this marriage. If I could rewind the hands of time, I would have never married him. I don’t know how to handle this. He doesn’t want to be around me unless we are having sex. Abby? — MISERABLE IN MARYLAND