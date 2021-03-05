Dear Abby for March 5: Woman should trust her gut

DEAR ABBY: I suspect that something has been going on with my husband and our daughter-in-law. My husband has become obsessed with her, and they both seem to become nervous when they are around me at the same time. My husband is always checking to see when I’m leaving.

My son and daughter-in-law and their three kids live in our duplex, but my son isn’t home most of the day. Should I be concerned about what’s going on with them? Everything in me is telling me something is not right. — WORRIED IN WISCONSIN

DEAR WORRIED: I hope you are wrong, but if “everything in you” is telling you something is not right, listen to your intuition. Continue monitoring the situation and keep a journal of your observations.

If your marital relationship with your husband has changed, it’s a red flag. Talk to him about it. It may take the services of a licensed marriage and family therapist to get your marriage back on track. Share the journal with your therapist during some of the sessions, or with your attorney, if the need arises.