Dear Abby for May 10: Widower should ignore critics

DEAR ABBY: I am the youngest of three. My brother is the eldest. Our sister died of cancer 20 years ago.

It breaks my heart that he and his wife can’t seem to decide whether they like me or not. Sometimes they are warm and inviting, but for most of my life they’ve been cold, critical and distant. They create imaginary problems, blame me for them and then keep me on the outs until they decide to forgive and forget. I’ve spent many hours crying about this.

I have finally reached the point where I refuse to be hurt any longer and have chosen not to engage with them anymore. It has been nearly a year since we’ve had contact. My husband sympathizes with me and recognizes their behavior as odd and hurtful. However, he believes I should reach out once more because my brother is my only living sibling. I’m fearful that if I do, I’ll be hurt once again. Your advice is greatly needed. — UNDECIDED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR UNDECIDED: Your husband is a kind and forgiving man who has not experienced the pain your brother and his wife have subjected you to with their mind games. Your brother may be your only living sibling, but it is an accident of birth. He is incapable of the kind of relationship you would like to have had with him. Having been hurt repeatedly, you are right to be fearful. You will shed fewer tears if you continue keeping your distance.

