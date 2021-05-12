Dear Abby for May 12: Looking for recipes

For anyone not experiencing sugar shock after reading this, my booklets can be ordered by sending name and address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby — Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.

After reviewing this list, my mouth is watering, my toes are curling and I’m realizing what a miracle it is that I’m not six ax handles across, but these are dishes I prepare for GUESTS — not my own daily consumption. Readers have written to tell me some of them have won prizes at county fairs in years past, so I’m sure you will enjoy them, too.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in an off-and-on marriage for eight years. My husband drinks every day. Once he’s reached a certain alcohol level, he curses me and talks trash about my family. He is no longer affectionate with me. Our marriage is toxic. We are living like roommates instead of husband and wife. He won’t go to AA and is very disrespectful, and I’m going to leave him. What do you think? — CAN’T DO IT ANYMORE IN GEORGIA