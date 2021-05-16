Dear Abby for May 16: Compliments not welcome

After four YEARS of being patient, it became frustrating. One day I pointed out that the situation was taking up all his time and energy, and I wasn’t getting the attention I needed. I sarcastically suggested maybe he should shift his full attention to the situation, and we should take a break.

He agreed (via text) that he had a lot going on, then immediately stopped communicating with me. I texted, called, sent cards and received no replies. It has been a year, and I feel like I can’t move on without closure or at least a conversation. I have tried dating at the suggestion of friends, but it doesn’t work because I still love him. What steps can I take to move on? — FROZEN IN PLACE IN ALABAMA

DEAR FROZEN: Painful as it may be, accept it. Give yourself a specific period in which to mourn and tell yourself the man is dead. (The romance certainly is, and you have my sympathy for the loss.) Wear black, toss out any mementos and get together with a few close friends for a memorial for what might have been. Then “bury” him with as many tears as necessary and look resolutely ahead. (I did this once many years ago, and it worked.)