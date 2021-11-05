Dear Abby for Nov. 5: Time to hire a professional

DEAR ABBY: My husband is close to retirement age and has his hands full with work and yardwork all year long. We have a lot of property to take care of. Two years ago, a retired neighbor asked him to clear the snow from her double driveway during the winter storms. (We don’t own a plow.) She started giving him $20 for his hard work. This year, she decided to give him $10 when she felt like it.

This woman is well-off financially. She has two housekeepers, goes out to eat and vacations on a regular basis. When the snow falls, she calls our home constantly to have her driveways cleared even though my husband is at work. How do we put a stop to this when the snow starts falling this winter? — FED UP IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR FED UP: Your husband has been a good neighbor; this woman hasn’t acted like one. The next time you get a call like that when your husband is at work, TELL her your husband is “too busy” to help her out. Then suggest she hire a person or snow removal service that does it professionally. She can certainly afford it.