Dear Abby for Nov. 8: Cheating Husband Obsesses Over Cheating Wife's Lover

DEAR ABBY: I am medically healthy and in my mid-60s. I have two adult children, and my grandchildren range in age from 14 to 20. I have a loving relationship with everyone. However, my family members are self-involved and have indirectly expressed that they do not want me to live with them when I am no longer able to live by myself.

I have raised the subject and seen eyerolls and facial gestures between them. My daughter lives several states away and has said I’m welcome in her home — but as a “snowbird” only. Abby, I don’t want to be placed in a nursing home, only to be abandoned and alone. What do you advise? — UNWANTED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR UNWANTED: Because your children are averse to you eventually living permanently with them, start now to prepare for the time when you may no longer be able to live by yourself. Begin by talking to friends — of both genders — and find out if they may have a similar problem. If they do, consider banding together and buying a house or a condo together so you can help each other. This has worked for other seniors and it may be the solution to your problem.