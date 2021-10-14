Dear Abby for Oct. 14: Shopping addict needs help

As to what to say to your mother, try this: “Mom, I know I need help for my shopping addiction. I am seeking it now. While I am in recovery, you won’t be hearing from me for a while, so don’t worry. We will talk eventually.”

DEAR ABBY: I lost my best friend of 32 years in a car accident three months ago. She was the best friend a person could possibly have. She would not only give you the shirt off her back, but she would then ask what else you needed. We had been through so much together.

This would be the kind of thing I would turn to her for comfort while going through. She was cremated, and I didn’t see her before that, so I didn’t get closure. I feel so empty and unfinished. What do I do? — NOT WELL IN THE SOUTH

DEAR NOT WELL: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your dear friend. The circumstances of your loss make it more difficult, but it is not insurmountable. Because there is no “place” you can go to mourn her, you might find closure by writing her a letter telling her all the things you weren’t able to say before her death. Then choose a private site you both used to enjoy, read it aloud to her and burn it, knowing she will always be alive in your heart.

If this is not sufficient, consider asking your physician or religious adviser about a grief support group to help you work this through.

