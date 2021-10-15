Dear Abby for Oct. 15: Bridesmaid feeling pressured

DEAR ABBY: Four months ago, I noticed a lady walking down the street. She was older, and I could tell by her posture she was struggling. I offered to drive her so she didn’t have to walk. It turned out she was walking from a bus stop to a transit bus to catch it for work. She works in a different county than she lives in, so the first bus doesn’t take her all the way.

Long story short, I have been driving this lady to work from the bus stop every morning, picking her up from work and taking her home, picking her up on the weekend days she works, and then transporting her to and from work. (I don’t work on the weekends.) She lives about 10 miles from me. She has not once offered to pay for gas, which doesn’t bother me, but she has recently started asking me for money.

I’ve purchased coffees for her on several occasions and driven her to stores only to find out I’m paying for the purchases. I have picked her up and without any warning, she says she needs to go to other places, too. She doesn’t have a car, doesn’t earn a lot of money, etc. I think I need to stop driving her, but I know I’ll feel guilty because she has no one to help her. How do I end this one-sided relationship? — MIFFED IN MICHIGAN

DEAR MIFFED: The woman you have so generously befriended appears to be a bottomless pit. You were kind to her, and she is taking advantage of your generosity. It appears you have work to do on creating boundaries. Tell her you will no longer be driving her and be clear about the reasons. If you don’t, there is no end to what she will ask you for. Trust me, once you draw the line, this woman will manage just as she managed before.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0