Dear Abby for Oct. 26: Daughter still angry

DEAR ABBY: How do I tell my sister I no longer wish to be included in family gatherings (birthdays, holidays, etc.)? What happened on my brother’s birthday was the last straw.

I have since distanced myself for several reasons. 1) I won’t waste my breath trying to explain to my parents; they won’t believe a word I say. Also, my parents are the most judgmental people I know. 2) I have no tolerance for other people’s jealousy or envy because I don’t envy or get jealous. 3) I don’t want to be surrounded by negative energy and emotional pain.

My sister is trying to get the family together again in spite of everything. I need her to respect my boundaries and my decision to stay away. I don’t want to have to discuss this when I have a conversation with her. I no longer wish to attend gatherings because they always end up in disruption of some kind, and then I have to take that energy home with me. Please help. — SEEKING PEACE IN ILLINOIS

DEAR SEEKING PEACE: Your sister is not a mind reader. Because you don’t want her to “bring this up” when she has a conversation with you, take the bull by the horns, explain that you won’t be attending family get-togethers and state your reasons. And when you do, tell her your mind is made up and you do not want to discuss it further. Good luck.

