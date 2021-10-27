Dear Abby for Oct. 27: Cheating rocks this marriage

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 25 years. He has recently started running around with his buddies and partying. He hardly has time for me anymore. I found out he had cheated on me, not once but several times, with different women. I was devastated, so I left for a while, but I decided to try to work things out.

During the time I was gone, I ended up cheating as well. I’m sorry for it, but I developed some very real feelings for someone. I haven’t seen him in two years, but I still feel myself wanting him and wanting to be with him. I love my husband, and we are working things out, but I don’t know what to do. I feel like I’m in love with both of them. I still talk to the other person via text, but we don’t go any further. — DISTRESSED IN OHIO

DEAR DISTRESSED: You may BE in love with both of them, but you made a commitment to work things out with your husband. If you are sincere about it, you will have to disengage fully from the man you cheated with and concentrate on your marriage. If you are not sure you can do that, marital counseling may help you decide what your next step should be. But a word of warning: The grass is not always greener once you have jumped the fence.