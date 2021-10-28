Dear Abby for Oct. 28: Keeping it professional

He has few real friends who can tolerate him and some have walked out of his life. I'm on the verge of doing the same thing. How can I get him to change his behavior before it is too late? (We are both older men.) — HUMILIATED IN ALBUQUERQUE

DEAR HUMILIATED: Point out to this person that, more than once, he has said or done things that made you feel humiliated. While you're at it, mention that this unpleasant trait is what has caused "Tom," "Dick," "Harry," "Sleepy" and "Grumpy" to walk out of his life. Then tell him you no longer intend to allow it to happen to you, and if it happens again, you will join the others.

DEAR ABBY: I am looking for advice about whether I'm violating any ethics while walking my dogs.

I walk my two dogs almost every day so the dogs can perform their business. I always pick up what they leave behind, as I don't like having any dog's business left on my lawn. During these walks, I pass trash containers on the street that belong to my neighbors. Sometimes I place my dog's business in their trash containers. Since my walks are long, it's not convenient to carry the used bags all the way home. Is this wrong to do? — DOGGY BUSINESS

DEAR DOGGY: What you are doing is a big no-no. Many homeowners feel as territorial about their trash receptacles as you do your lawn. If you think I'm exaggerating, let a few of those homeowners catch you in the act. Readers, do you agree with me? One of my staff members feels that if the container is on the curb awaiting pickup, there is no harm.

