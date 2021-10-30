Dear Abby for Oct. 30: Dirty shoes create a stink

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been with my wonderful husband for 15 years. I currently work from home with our small children, ages 4 and 1. I have a “no shoes in the house” policy (always have), but my husband prefers to wear shoes in the house. We have bought numerous pairs of sneakers to be used as inside shoes, but he often wears them outside to mow the grass or run to the gas station.

I do my best to ignore when he leaves dusty boot prints on the floors, but every now and then I call him out on it. When I do, my request is met with rage. He later calms down and apologizes with the excuse, “I just don’t like being told not to wear my shoes in the house.”

It’s a 15-year-old problem that’s not going away, and I just don’t know who is right. My husband feels his shoes are clean. I struggle to keep my home clean because my little ones are running around. His disregard seems so disrespectful. He’s overall not a disrespectful person. I’d love an unbiased expert opinion on what’s what. — BAREFOOT IN MONTANA