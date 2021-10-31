Dear Abby for Oct. 31: Snoring is no joke

DEAR ABBY: I’m divorced and dating a man who is 10 years younger. We live together and pretty much have a great relationship. About a year ago, he told me he was losing sleep because of my heavy snoring. I was put on CPAP and use the machine several nights a week.

Well, sometimes the air hose may leak and cause a sound, or the mask makes my face sore. I’ve switched several styles, but nothing helped, so I don’t always use it. Anyway, my nightly torture is him fussing and carrying on about my snoring and/or the CPAP. He is constantly waking me up, shouting at me because it isn’t covering my face properly or, God forbid, I fall asleep before putting it on.

Abby, this has me so frustrated that it’s affecting my entire day, as he says I am affecting his. We have talked about separating because of it. I suggested he get earplugs. He refuses, but continues to torture me almost nightly about the snoring or even during the day if I fall asleep watching TV.

I’m beginning to take all this very personally. I feel like I’m too old and sickly for him. He simply can’t accept that I can’t help it. What should I do? — NOISY IN GEORGIA