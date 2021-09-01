Dear Abby for Sept. 1: Her 'soul mate' is taken

DEAR ABBY: I find the phrase, “Shut up!” to be hostile, aggressive and, at times, demoralizing. Are there any situations where it is OK to say it? — POLITE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR POLITE: Although the phrase “Shut up!” may be jarring to hear, it has become part of the vernacular and its meaning has changed over the years. It isn’t always intended to mean “be quiet.” It is sometimes used lightheartedly to express surprise.

DEAR ABBY: My dad used to beat my mother badly. Back then, it was “don’t tell.” Well, I guess she got tired of it because she had him shot. I was 15 at the time. My brother and sister were 8 and 6, and they don’t remember it well. But they were in my care until they were in their 20s.

Now they are older, and I am treated like the black sheep. They act like I’m beneath them, and it hurts. My brother ended up in prison and was out for only two months before he put his hands on me. Am I petty for having nothing to do with them? My mom was in prison for a long time and died two years after she was released. What am I supposed to do? Any advice would be appreciated. — DRIFTING IN THE EAST

DEAR DRIFTING: Abusers have sometimes been victims themselves, or they grew up witnessing abuse, which is why they think it is normal behavior. Please accept that you can’t fix what’s wrong with your relatives (the younger ones included). Although you have been through much trauma at an early age, it is within your power to heal. Counseling can help you to do that. It is available in most communities through the Department of Mental Health.

