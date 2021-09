Dear Abby for Sept. 4: Son pushing for money

This week, we received an invitation from my sister-in-law for a family celebration. It was followed by an email to my husband saying that if he wants to come to the event, he first needs to “make it right by her and her family” and apologize for his behavior.

My husband doesn’t feel he did anything wrong and doesn’t particularly want to go. He is now feeling manipulated to acquiesce because refusing an invitation to a family event will upset his mother. What should he do? — WATCHING FROM THE SIDELINES

DEAR WATCHING: Your husband is right. His sister is attempting to manipulate him. He should call or visit his mother, explain the entire situation to her and warn her in advance that he won’t be going.

DEAR ABBY: What advice can you give me to get my ex-girlfriend back after I hurt her and broke her trust? It has been four months, and I have given her space and tried to improve myself.

We work together, so seeing her every day and not talking to her is hard. I would like to fix things between us, but she’s very stubborn. We talked every day and every minute of the day, and I lost my best friend and my partner whom I love so much. — HER FORMER GIRLFRIEND IN KENTUCKY

DEAR FORMER G.F.: You obviously hurt your partner deeply when you broke her trust. If you haven’t already told her how sorry you are and that you love her, you should. Then ask what you can do to rebuild her trust. If she still refuses to communicate after that, you may have to accept that the damage done to your relationship is not reparable and start looking for another job.

