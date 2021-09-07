Dear Abby for Sept. 7: Sister is a shoplifter

DEAR ABBY: We didn’t ask them to, but my parents recently retired and moved from Virginia to Georgia to be close to our family after our son — their first grandchild — was born. The move down here was a huge undertaking for them. It included selling their home in Virginia and building a new one here in Georgia with the assumption that in their old age they would never have to move again.

The problem is, my husband and I are considering a move to a different state to pursue career opportunities for the betterment of our family. I feel awful because it will mean my parents may have to move again.

We currently live in a location where they don’t know many people, so I don’t think they will want to stay after we leave. How should we bring up the topic of our potential move and discuss it with them? — MOVING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR MOVING: If the opportunities are better elsewhere, then that’s where you should go. This should not have been a deep, dark secret. Tell your parents you are considering another move so they can make plans of their own. They may want to move to a location near you, back to Virginia where their friends are or to a retirement community, where they can form new friendships and won’t be entirely dependent upon you and your husband for social contact, as they apparently were when they moved to Georgia.

