Dear Abby for Sept. 8: Dad's 'help' not wanted

I work outside the home and have become “friends” with a guy there. I enjoy texting and talking with him. He’s single, and he makes jokes and asks me if I’m “still married.” I would never cheat on my husband, who does give me a lot of attention. So why do I do this? — GUILTY IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR GUILTY: Because you are human — and the attention you are receiving is flattering. You didn’t mention whether your husband is aware of the flirtation. If he isn’t, that may be the reason you feel guilty.

I think it’s time to clue your husband in. If you do, he may not object. However, if he is threatened, in the interest of keeping your perfect marriage perfect, let this friend know that from now on your communications will have to be strictly business.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 65-year-old married man dealing with feelings I have never felt before. During the day I am reliving bad issues that happened in my marriage 25 years ago, and I am dreaming about them at night. I thought I was long past it. It makes me physically ill sometimes, and I think it’s getting worse. In past letters you have written that you need to move on, tomorrow is another day, leave the past in the past and such. I get it. I WANT to. My question is: “Where is the switch located that I turn to the off position?” — MARTIN IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MARTIN: You will find the “switch” you’re looking for in the office of a licensed mental health professional. When intrusive thoughts from the past become so overwhelming that they make you physically ill, it’s time to get more help than anyone can give you in a letter or a newspaper. Please don’t wait. Your physician or your insurance company can refer you.

