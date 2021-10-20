Dear Abby for Wednesday, Oct. 20: Aunt needs to MYOB

DEAR ABBY: As were most kids of the ‘80s, I was raised to think drugs are bad. Now, however, I live in a state where marijuana is legal. My job doesn’t allow me to partake, nor do I have any interest in doing it.

The problem is, I invited my on-again, off-again long-distance boyfriend to visit. He says he has every intention of getting high, despite knowing my stance and discomfort. He says marijuana helped him recover from surgery and helps him sleep, and he just wants to get high. We clearly have two different opinions that will likely never be the same.

He’s my best friend and the easiest person for me to talk to. Is there any hope for us or should we go back to being strictly friends? He said I can retract my invitation to visit if I choose.

Do I allow him to visit and get high, or move on? I just don’t understand the lure of marijuana. — CONFUSED IN COLORADO

DEAR CONFUSED: I’m not going to use this forum to debate the pleasures or the perils of marijuana. If your on-again, off-again boyfriend is unwilling or unable to respect your wishes, recognize that what is a small problem now may take on larger proportions as you continue your involvement with him.

Much has been written about marijuana, both pro and con. If you haven’t already done so, it might benefit you to go online and read some of the current research. After that, if you still feel as strongly as you do, retract the invitation.

