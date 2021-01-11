Dear Abby (Jan. 11, 2021): Pastor keeps affair a secret

When people ask me about getting remarried, I tell them "never again," and I mean it. Yet, inevitably, people say, "You never know, you might get married again someday." Abby, I DO know. It's been more than 20 years.

I used to get annoyed, but now I just blow it off. Do you have any retort that doesn't sound rude? I have thought about saying, "I guess you know me better than I know myself," but it sounds snarky. — BEFUDDLED IN FLORIDA

DEAR BEFUDDLED: If blowing off the questions no longer works for you, try this: Smile at the person and say, "That would involve TWO willing people, and I'm not receptive. But thank you for the kind thought." And then change the subject.

DEAR ABBY: I have been having some emotional turmoil. I'm feeling depressed and hopeless. I know I need to tell my parents, but I'm too scared. I'm afraid they will brush it off or blame me. It's really affecting my life. Please give me some advice on how to break the news. — GIRL WITH A PROBLEM IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR GIRL: Many people are experiencing feelings similar to the ones you are. The worst thing you can do is keep them to yourself. Be brave. Tell your parents about your depression and turmoil. If they are disbelieving, confide in a teacher or the parent of a close friend so they can advise your parents on getting you professional help if it is necessary. My thoughts are with you, and I hope you feel better soon.

