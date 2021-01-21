Dear Abby (Jan. 21, 2021): Colleague deserves much thanks

We all live within miles of each other, and this recurring slight makes it difficult to act like everything is fine when, in truth, this is hurtful to my daughter and to our family. Should I address this issue with the mother-in-law or continue to bite my tongue? — DISMISSED IN TEXAS

DEAR DISMISSED: If you are smart, rather than address the issue with your daughter’s mother-in-law, who either has the emotional intelligence of an oyster or really doesn’t care for your daughter, mention it to your son-in-law and point out to him that being slighted is hurtful. There may be a better result if HE brings it up to his mother.

DEAR ABBY: I battle with a double chin, and I loathe it. My chin hides itself only if I am under 126 pounds. Anything over that and it’s there. I’m not overweight, but my double chin makes me feel that way.

I have read that dermal fillers in the chin can discreetly get rid of this issue. The problem? My husband. He’s against any type of plastic surgery. He doesn’t like my double chin either, but he wants me to only get rid of it “naturally.” Normally I would agree. I have been exercising (running four times a week) without success. I don’t feel comfortable looking this way.