Dear Abby (Jan. 25, 2021): Mom disgusted by her son's behavior

DEAR ABBY: My son had a yearlong affair with his wife’s best friend, which started when the two families took vacations together. My husband and I have always been close to our daughter-in-law and our grandchildren, ages 6 and 10, as well as our son. The divorces are final now, and the lovers are married.

Abby, we can’t stand the new wife. We abhor the deceit, the betrayal and the pain she and our son have caused. Now he is demanding that we accept her. We don’t want to abandon our daughter-in-law, and I can’t bear the thought of her and our grandchildren’s inheritance going to the new wife.

Also, I am so furious with my son for this selfish, egregious act I don’t even like seeing him. I don’t know what to do. Any advice? — MOTHER OF A CHEATER

DEAR MOTHER: Depending upon the child custody arrangement between your son and his ex-wife, you may not have to spend much time with the happy newlyweds. Because you love your former daughter-in-law, see her as often as you wish and include her in celebrations. Refrain from acting out in anger. Be polite to your son’s new wife. Say nothing you might later regret. You do not have to love — or even like — the woman.