Dear Abby (Jan. 31, 2021): Her 'job' was really an affair

She shot back with some seriously negative information about her dad’s dad, my uncle. It really shook me. I didn’t want to know that information. I barely knew my uncle, but my memories of the family all involved happy times together.

What she said shocked and saddened me. I wish I didn’t know. I think people should speak well of those who are gone or say nothing. Don’t you? — UNPLEASANT IN THE WEST

DEAR UNPLEASANT: Most people tend to omit the unpleasant details when talking about someone who has passed on, but I do not think there are any hard-and-fast rules. I’m sorry you were upset about the dose of truth you received in exchange for your warm memories. But understand, I have read obituaries and listened to eulogies that were so sanitized I didn’t recognize who was being discussed. Perhaps there is a happy medium.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a 13-year-old with an addiction to screens. I sometimes pull overnighters on my phone. I’m starting to realize my limits. Sometimes I cannot trust myself with my actions, and I think I may need help. Do you have any advice? — SEEING THE LIGHT IN MARYLAND