Dear Abby (Jan. 9, 2021): Mom feels ignored by her adult kids

My husband and I are expecting our first child — her first grandchild — and although we sent her the link, she has already purchased items not on our registry. I am gracious, Abby. I thank her verbally and follow up with a note in the mail. However, we don’t have enough room for all the items to use just when she visits, so I plan to quietly return or donate them.

When she’s here and asks why we’re not using her gifts, what do I say? I’d prefer not to lie and say something like “the dog chewed it up,” nor do I want to be brutally honest and tell her I found the things she bought too ugly. — MOM-IN-WAITING

DEAR MOM-IN-WAITING: Find a wide, shallow box that will fit under a bed. Select some of the “atrocious” gifts and use them when Grandma Gladys comes to visit. If she asks why you’re not using all of them, explain that because you already had some of the gifts she sent, you donated hers to a needy family who could enjoy them. (It’s a diplomatic version of the truth.)

DEAR ABBY: I’m a single woman in my 30s, not a Mrs. and too young for Ma’am. Am I a Ms.? What do they all stand for? — IN BETWEEN M’S

DEAR IN BETWEEN: You qualify for “Ms.,” if you wish to use it. As you know, “Miss” is the term used to denote an unmarried woman. After consciousness was raised regarding equal rights for women, some began using “Ms.” in the workplace when they preferred not to reveal their marital status. Traditionally, in the South, women over 21 are called “Ma’am” as a sign of respect. Farther north it’s applied to mature women, although not all of them appreciate hearing it directed at them.

