Dear Abby (Nov. 28, 2020): Relationship stalls over prenup

DEAR ABBY: I have a delightful, caring, loving man in my life. We knew each other years ago when we were married to other people. Three years ago, after a couple of years of courtship, he asked me to move in.

We are great together. He has embraced my two children and especially my two grandchildren as he had none from his previous marriage. Because I bring more to his life than anyone, I proposed to him seven months ago, and he said yes. We talked, and he requested a prenup, which is fine with me because his ex took a large sum of cash.

I have asked a few times since the proposal if he has talked to his cousin who is an attorney he trusts, but I don't believe this is moving along. Because you cannot make anyone do anything they are not inclined to do, I have stopped asking. He knows I need financial security.

I have always done right by him — that is who I am. At this point, I'm enjoying my life of privilege with my doctor companion, who loves me dearly but can't seem to honor our relationship and take the next step. Am I right to let it be? — WAITING, FOR NOW