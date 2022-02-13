DIY Olympics: Do try this at home!

This was always going to be an Olympics unlike any other — with strict COVID rules, limited fans in the stands, TV correspondents in Connecticut “covering” events happening in China and continuing political tensions between the U.S. and host country — but none of that stuff matters when the athletes are out there competing.

If watching the Olympics inspires you to try out some of the sports yourself, here are some area options:

Curling

The sport that resembles “shuffleboard on ice” has Olympic champions from right here in Wisconsin who are defending their gold medals.

The Olympics TV exposure brings “a lot of notice to our beloved sport,” said Racine Curling Club President Gail Armstrong. “And now that the USA Men’s Team is defending their Olympic Gold Medal, we are expecting this year to have really big interest in the sport.”

Curling is open to everyone, Armstrong said. The Racine Club has about 110 members, ranging from age 10 to 80-plus. A curler has to be able to balance on ice while pushing a 42-pound granite stone. Curlers with injuries or limited flexibility can use a stick to push the stone. Teams often “have a combination of stick and slide delivery players,” Armstrong said. Anyone interested in learning more about curling should send an email to info@racinecurlingclub.com or check out the club’s website, racinecurlingclub.com.

Skiing

While we don’t recommend some of the riskier aspects of this winter sport — have you seen those impossibly high ski jumps? — you can hit the slopes at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road in Kenosha County. The facility offers skiing, snowboarding and tubing, with group and private lessons available. WilmotMountain.com.

Other nearby options include:

Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 Highway D in Elkhorn, features 20 slopes and 10 chair lifts. alpinevalleyresort.com.

The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in Lake Geneva, has more than 30 acres of downhill ski runs and terrain. grandgeneva.com.

The Rock Snowpark, 7900 Crystal Ridge Road in Franklin, features snow tubing, skiing and snowboarding. rocksnowpark.com.

Cross-country skiing

Right now, we don’t have enough snow cover for this sport — and no local snow-making machines to use —but when we do get more snow, at least you won’t have to race against the dominant Norwegian teams.

Kenosha County parks featuring cross-country ski trails include Bristol Woods Park, Fox River Park, Petrifying Springs Park, Silver Lake Park and Bong State Recreation Area.

Our favorite local place to ski is the cross-country trail system at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. With about five miles of groomed trails here, you’ll find something you like.

In Racine County, River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia features cross-country ski trails and rentals.

Ice skating

We can’t help you master any figure skating moves, but there are professionals who can at the RecPlex Ice Arena in Pleasant Prairie, which offers a wide variety of figure skating programs.

We suggest starting with the “Learn to Skate” program. They have sessions for kids and adults, so here’s your chance to live out your Olympics dreams — or at least learn how to stay upright on your skates.

Once you master some ice-skating moves, you can take part in the rink’s Spring and Holiday Ice Shows and other events. For details about classes and other programs, go to recplexonline.com.

Hockey

You say figure skating doesn’t appeal to you, but you’d like to mix it up on the ice and live out a scene from the beloved 1977 comedy “Slap Shot”? The RecPlex Ice Arena features an “Old Geezers” hockey league. (Though we strenuously object to “Old Geezers” meaning age 35 and older!).

The league aims to “provide a safe and enjoyable game of hockey for older hockey players.” Here’s how it works: Two teams of 16 skaters and two goalies are divided randomly each week. One referee will officiate the game, and score will be kept by that referee. Blatant penalties will result in a penalty shot. Sounds simple enough.

Beginners can try the “Ankle Breakers” adult hockey program, open to anyone “who has an interest in playing organized hockey ... even unorganized for that matter.” Organizers say the group features a “fairly diverse skating ability. The majority of the skaters just recently started playing hockey but may have had prior skating experience.” Questions? Email Kelsey Twigg at ktwigg@pleasantprairiewi.gov

The Kenosha Ice Arena, 7727 60th Ave., also offers an adult hockey club, promoted as “Hockey For Hockey Players — By Hockey Players!” For more details, search “Kenosha Hockey” on Facebook.

Both local indoor ice rinks feature plenty of youth hockey programs, too, for the budding Olympic competitor in your household.

And if you just want to glide on the ice for fun, check out the outdoor rinks at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., and at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s The Mountain Top, outside the lodge.

Speed skating

Wisconsin has a strong tradition of producing Olympic champions in this sport, thanks in large message to the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. It is one of just two indoor Olympic ovals in the United States.

Luckily for us, the Pettit offers free skating times for folks who just want to glide on an Olympic Oval.

Want more than just a casual skate? The Wisconsin Speed Skating Club welcomes new members. (The club is open to all ages and abilities, so go for it.).

“We pride ourselves on welcoming newer skaters who are just learning the basics of speedskating while maintaining a strong tradition of producing skaters who have gone onto success at the national and Olympic levels,” club officials said. Contact Club President Rachel Javorsky at racheljavorsky@hotmail.com for more details.

Armchair Olympics

If watching the first week of the Winter Games hasn’t sent you to the nearest ski hill, don’t feel bad. The Games themselves have been exciting television, featuring images we’ve never seen before:

Competitors in the new freestyle skiing “Big Air” competitions soared over the snow ... alongside industrial cooling towers. That’s not a sight you see every day! Beijing officials painted an Olympics logo on the side of one of the towers, to make it “blend in,” but it still resembles an Olympics from a dystopian future. (The “Big Air Shougang” facility for the sport was built on a former steel mill site, which explains the heavy industry feel.)

While the downhill ski events take place on a snow-covered course, the surrounding mountains are totally bare, offering a startling visual contrast. The reason? Those mountains are in an arid climate, as is Beijing itself, which has very little snow. In fact, all the snow at these Winter Olympics is manmade, blasted out of snow cannons to make competitions possible. The “fake snow” is water mixed with compressed air. When shot out of those cannons, the water freezes, resulting in the “snow.”

Winners are often seen clutching adorable stuffed pandas — instead of medals — and smiling for the cameras. The panda in question is the Games’ mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, who has been a huge hit with fans. People have been lining up for several hours to purchase the sold-out panda. And as for the athletes? They get their medals, too, usually at a later ceremony at the Medal Plaza. And if you know anyone at the Olympics, see if they can score me a panda!

What hasn’t changed is the emotional impact of these Games, along with the incredible athletics on display.

Figure skater Nathan Chen won gold Thursday, completing his four-year quest that started after his medal hopes were dashed at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. That he skated to Elton John’s “Rocketman” is just a fun bonus.

American Chloe Kim won gold again in the women’s halfpipe in Beijing, performing an unreal set of spins and rotations. The only thing missing was an industrial cooling tower!

Austrian skier Johannes Strolz won the Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race — combining his times in downhill run and slalom — 34 years after his father did the same thing. How’s that for a family legacy?

And who could watch skiing superstar’s Mikaela Shiffrin’s early struggles and not feel for her? She’s a two-time gold medal winner (and has racked up 47 World Cup wins, too), but she made early exits in her first two races. For her, that was completely unfathomable.

As we head into the final week of competition, no doubt my sports knowledge will only increase.

Since watching the Games, I have become somewhat fluent in speaking “Olympic-ese” and can now throw out terms like “backside 1080,” “

Salchow” and “twizzle.” Despite all that, however, I may never quite understand the insanity that is called “skeleton.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.