God Squad: Exploring what is blasphemy

The Holy Spirit came after the death of Christ, though He already existed, and was to be the continuation, the teacher, the enabler. I don’t know how to explain the process of blasphemy, except that it entails cutting off the Holy Spirit from your life.

Dropping reliance on the Holy Spirit, or cutting Him loose from your life, is to deny the power of God. Jesus and the Holy Spirit are redeemers and sustainers, part of the Godhead that makes up God. If I said I fully understood this, you could feel free to lock me up. I think we can understand it enough to take advantage of it, in a good way.

Blasphemy is not something said in anger, frustration or as a result of a medical condition. It is probably more like a willful breaking of a contract. No one can take us out of God’s hands, but we can probably renege on the contract we made with God, as by taking on salvation through our own goodness and relying on saving ourselves. Or there was no “contract” in the first place.

I realize that this is inadequate, but I hope it helps.