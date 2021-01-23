GOD SQUAD: Death is a reality that deserves honest articulation

Staying positive

Question: I look to you for information, peace in my heart — and I just love your sense of humor. I am totally destroyed over the present conditions we’re having to live in between the COVID-19 virus, isolation and the hatred in our country because of politics.

I know I’m one of probably millions and sometimes I just don’t know what to do to stay positive and know that God is totally in control. I will continue to pray because I don’t know what else to do. Thank you for being you and for helping us in so many ways. — M

Answer: I am deeply moved by your kind words and deep pain, dear M. What I urge you to pray about in these broken times is just this, with a faith in God you are stronger than any pain.

Even now, every day, there is a truth I cling to and I invite you to embrace: Your blessings are always greater than your burdens. These are not just platitudes. They are healing truths for me, and I hope for you as well. Also, stay safe and please get vaccinated when it is your turn. Getting vaccinated is a real act you can perform to help you not feel like a total victim.

I also believe that the vaccines are a miracle and even though so much of the chaos of our time is beyond our control, we can take control of our own health and protect both ourselves and those we know and love. So, please, dear M, stay strong and of good faith and most of all — don’t waste a miracle!

Send questions and comments to The God Squad via email at godsquadquestion@aol.com. Rabbi Gellman is the author of several books, including “Religion for Dummies,” co-written with Father Tom Hartman.

