GOD SQUAD: Spiritually acceptable holiday gifts

Give video games that require solving a mystery rather than video games that require zapping alien monsters. Give chess sets.

Give lessons. Give your loved ones lessons in the sport or activity they love (unless it is skydiving).

Give a day of your life. This was Father Tom Hartman’s favorite gift, and he included it every year when we wrote this holiday column together. Before every Christmas, Tommy would call up his nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters and tell them that he would come to them and spend a whole day just with them doing whatever they wanted to do (unless it was skydiving). I would give up every present I have ever received to have a day with Tommy now.

Make sure you include a card with your gift that includes a long letter and not just a simple holiday card. In the letter, tell the people you love just why you love them and why having their lives woven into your life has given you a sustaining joy that has changed your life for the better.

Now you finish the list for me ...

