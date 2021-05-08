GRAMMAR GUY: Filling the pauses with … um … you know … embolalia

Before you recognize this pattern in yourself and think that you have some kind of worrisome disorder, know that nearly everyone includes some form of embolalia in their speech whether or not they’re aware of it. Embolalia encompasses all filler words including “like,” “kind of,” “you know” and “I mean,” as well as non-words including “um,” “uh,” “er” and “em.”

Formal speech courses discourage embolalia so that speakers’ messages get their points across without any communication barriers. In fact, the public speaking organization Toastmasters International refers to embololia words and sounds as “crutch words.” You can even download an app called LikeSo that will tally your overused filler words and train you to drop them from your rhetoric.

Legendary Los Angeles Times columnist Jack Smith discussed embolalia back in 1991. Writing a daily column for 37 years, Smith took particular issue with the filler word “well” creeping into common parlance.

He decried “the insertion of the word ‘well’ where it is not necessary and has no grammatical function.” Well, I know what he means because I use it all the time — in newspapers, of all places!

That is to say, um, we all have a couple of, you know, bad habits.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist and treasurer of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

