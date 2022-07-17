 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grammar Guy

Grammar Guy: Let's scratch that earworm itch

  • 0
itsy bitsy bikini album cover

Brian Hyland's novelty hit song is an enduring earworm.

I promise I’m not trying to get this song stuck in your head, but its lyrics illustrate the language term I want to discuss.

And I promise I wouldn’t bring it up if this 1960 hit pop song’s b-side didn’t also illustrate the point.

However, it’s impossible not to get this earworm stuck in your head if I just write, “It was an itsy-bitsy teenie-weenie yellow polka dot bikini.”

Sorry.

What is it about “itsy-bitsy” and “teenie-weenie”?

Not only that, but what was it about singer Brian Hyland’s b-side of the single — entitled “Don’t Dilly Dally, Sally”? In the case of the b-side track, “dilly dally” is yet another “reduplicative,” or “ricochet word.”

A reduplicative word is a word that is composed of two similar or identical parts. Sometimes the words rhyme, as in “razzle-dazzle,” but that isn’t a requirement.

People are also reading…

And, no, not all reduplicative words are hyphenated.

I think reduplicative words are fun, so let’s learn some more — I promise it won’t be a bunch of flim-flam or mumbo-jumbo.

Many reduplicative words have to do with a state of chaos, their repetitive nature intensifying a sense of insanity in your ears. If you do things all “higgledy-piggledy” or “willy-nilly,” that means you approach daily tasks in a disorderly manner.

Some might even say you’re all “helter-skelter.”

A disorganized, irresponsible person might be called “harum-scarum.” If you hear a wild commotion outside, you might either say, “What’s all that hubbub?” or “What’s the hullaballoo?” Either way, you’d be describing a noisy disturbance.

Other reduplicative words fall into a broad category of personal slights — the kind of words you’d hear second-graders calling each other at recess.

I’ve been called “artsy-fartsy” more times than I can count, but I’m not “fancy-schmancy,” nor am I “hoity-toity.” A person who is considered too old-fashioned might be called a “fuddy-duddy” or a “goody-goody.”

When it comes to reduplicative words with identically duplicated stems, I mostly think of “baby’s first words”: mama, dada, night night, boo-boo, go bye-bye, that’s a no-no, etc.

However, others aren’t just for babies. For instance, I like my clothes to look coordinated, but I don’t want to be all matchy-matchy; that would be cray-cray. Am I right or am I right?

I promise I’m not wishy-washy, but I only have so many words to describe this hodgepodge mishmash of the English language.

Even if you think this column is too loosey-goosey, I am of the opinion that it is, in fact, super-duper.

+1 
grammar guy

Curtis Honeycutt

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert