GRAMMAR GUY: Like, I'm for sure using proper English

It’s no secret people under a certain age (I’m going to put it as high as 50) throw around the word “like” as if they lived in mid-1980s Beverly Hills.

“Like” gets used as much as the word “the,” functioning as the filler word of many non-Californians’ daily lingo.

While we no longer say phrases like “gag me with a spoon,” we do say “totally” like, all the time. Although you won’t find many people uttering “talk to the hand,” the word “awesome” is so ubiquitous it might as well mean nothing. Whoever these well-to-do teenage girls were in the ‘80s and ‘90s, they left their mark on our American English lexicon.

As I approach the mall kiosk confessional of Valley girl transgressions, I have one I’d like to beg forgiveness for: “for sure,” but pronounced more like “fur shur.”

When I launched my book in May 2020 (possibly the worst time in the history of the world to publish a book), I appeared as a guest on a local Indianapolis show to promote my book. After the interview, I was pleased, but then I received an email from a fellow word nerd chiding me for my pervasive use and pronunciation of “for sure.”