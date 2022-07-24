Grammar Guy: The latest words from across the pond

There’s a good reason I haven’t shared a roundup of new dictionary words in a while — the people over at Merriam-Webster haven’t added any new words since October 2021.

Wake up over there, folks!

Because I’m not a patient person, we’re jumping across the Atlantic today to look at the latest additions to the Oxford English Dictionary.

As a reminder, dictionaries don’t decide which words belong in the dictionary — popular usage does. Although, in the case of the OED, these terms are specifically written for a British audience, so they may not all apply to U.S. vernacular:

Ankle monitor: An electronic device that tracks a person’s location and/or blood alcohol content. Everyone has had an uncle who has shown up to Thanksgiving dinner with this electronic leg accessory.

Bobsledder: A person who rides in a bobsled. It’s about time “bobsledder” got added to the dictionary. After all, “Cool Runnings” came out in 1993.

Cringe factor: Something about a situation or event that causes someone to cringe in embarrassment or awkwardness. Refer to your uncle showing up to Thanksgiving dinner with an ankle monitor (or two).

On a dime: In a very small space or distance. Our baby’s emotional state changes on a dime — usually because he’s gassy. To be fair, I think that’s true of most of us.

Sass box: A person who is exceptionally sassy (or “cheeky,” as the Brits would say). It’s fun to have a person in your friend group who is a total “sass box,” just as long as they aren’t sassy toward you.

Sharenting: When people share pictures, photos and news about their babies and kids on social media. Most of my updates are about our baby, so I am an expert in sharenting.

Soysage: Vegetarian sausage made from soy instead of from meat. I’d try soysage once before I’d start making fun of it; until then, I’ll hold my tongue.

Standing crust: A free-standing pie crust made without the support of a dish or mold. I always thought “standing crust” was the substance my college roommate left in the bathroom sink.

Stress-eat: The action of eating unhealthily in response to stress. I wish our local Dairy Queen were farther away from our house, as it offers a convenient outlet for my stress eating.

Vaxxer: A person who performs vaccinations, as opposed to an anti-vaxxer, who usually decides science does not apply to him.

Some homework for you: What words do you think should be added to the dictionary next? Which words would you like to have removed from the dictionary?