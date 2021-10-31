GRAMMAR GUY: The state of pronunciation

At first glance, I see a place where all the “ore” is “gone.” Don’t be fooled — it isn’t pronounced “or-gon.” In fact, “Oregon” has three syllables: Or-uh-gn. The last syllable, “gon,” is pronounced like “gun” if the “u” was missing. You’re going to have to memorize this one yourself: Or-uh-gn.

Now let’s jet across to the far Southeastern U.S., where we find the peninsula state of “Florida.”

I’ve heard folks say “Flaw-ri-duh,” with a big emphasis on the “flaw.” While it seems as though at least a handful of flawed people live in Florida (based on the “Florida Man” meme), this isn’t how to say the state’s name.

In fact, the correct way to say Florida is “Floor-ih-duh.” Think of a floor, just like the Wal-mart floor a Florida man poured salt on in order to get rid of evil spirits back in 2019. True story.

I almost had time to include Illinois and Arkansas. Since I’m out of words, just remember to leave off the “s” in the pronunciation of each state. With Illinois, that can be kind of “ill-annoying,” while in Arkansas, you simply “saw” off the “s.” Safe travels!

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0