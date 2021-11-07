GRAMMAR GUY: Why ‘grateful’ is spelled that way

If we think again about this “grat-” word stem, we can recall words like “gratify,” “gratitude” and even “gratis” (something for free).

It’s time to bust out our Latin dictionaries, folks.

The root Latin word we get “grateful” from is “gratus,” which means “pleasing or grateful.” This has no connection whatsoever with potatoes “au gratin.” “Gratin” is a French culinary term for something that is topped with a browned crust. “Gratin” comes from the French word “gratter,” which means “to scrape” or “to grate.” There it is!

Now we can see where these two “grat-” words get their different meanings. A sound that is “grating” to your ears is incredibly unpleasant. It’s the sound of nails on a chalkboard or a fork scraping against a dinner plate.

Words including “ingratiate,” “gratuity” and even “congratulate” come from the Latin root word that means “grateful.” Although initially, it makes sense to spell “grateful” incorrectly, now it all makes sense.

Cheese is great. You can grate cheese. If a friend gives you an entire wheel of cheese, you are grateful for the thoughtful gesture. Now if we can just get someone to write songs about Thanksgiving and cheese, that would be great.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

