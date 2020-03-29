Snyder: Playing grocery store roulette with bananas and wax beans

Served over rice: Most rice products are completely gone. You can get quinoa ... but only if you can pronounce it correctly!

Hold the cream: In the canned vegetable aisle, it’s difficult to find a can of corn, unless you want cream-style corn. Apparently, nobody does.

Chili suppers: A lot of families must be making pots of chili because chili-style beans are missing from store shelves. However, you will find all the wax beans you could ever want. And lima beans? This is your moment to shine!

Seeking comfort: This is definitely a time when people are reaching for classic comfort foods — hamburger (for meatloaf and casseroles) is scarce, as instant potatoes.

Calling Betty Crocker: I’ve read several stories about how people confined to their homes are passing the time by baking. No surprise, then, that flour, sugar and Bisquick are difficult to find.

And you say you need cooking oil?: Sorry, so did everyone else. One store I visited was down to just those giant cans of Crisco.