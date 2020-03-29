Snyder: Playing grocery store roulette with bananas and wax beans

Our daily lives have changed quite a bit since the coronavirus outbreak, including how we buy groceries.
But it was still a shock when I watched a woman and her daughter fill two grocery carts with jumbo-sized bags of breaded chicken nuggets at the northside Pick ‘n Save on March 20.
I can’t even calculate how long that would last or how many people it would feed. They were flinging the bags into their carts like they were 1.8 minutes into a 2-minute timed shopping spree.
Because we have only a small freezer in our home, we can’t stock up on any frozen foods.
Instead, I’ve been playing “Grocery Store Roulette,” a variation of my husband Rex’s game he calls “Menu Roulette.” It’s really just his excuse for not making his mind up about what to order in a restaurant until the last second. He usually goes with some variation of a burger.
The early days of closings and “shelter in place” directives resulted in a run on toilet paper, hand sanitizers and bottled water.
As the dust has settled a bit, some definite grocery shelves “winners” and “losers” have emerged, based on my trips to local stores:
Bread of life: There is plenty of bread available, though it might not be your usual brand. That’s how I ended up purchasing Dave’s Killer Organic Good Seed Bread. My verdict: It’s great and, at 70 calories a slice, with whole grains, protein and fiber, a good choice nutrition-wise, too.
Bread of life II: While I was leaving Paielli’s Bakery last Saturday, a woman ran up to me, looking desperate, and asked, “Do they have bread in there?” I assured her they did, adding, “But be careful, they have doughnuts, too.” Spoiler alert: I bought a few.
Gone, baby, gone: Grocery items that appear to be in perpetual short supply include Chef Boyardee canned items, anything mac ‘n’ cheese and several types of pasta.
“Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam … Lovely Spam! Wonderful Spam!” Monty Python was onto something: Spam is another item that was picked clean at Pick ‘n Save, as was canned beef stew. Is this the London Blitz?
Here today ... gone tomorrow: It appears to be entirely a matter of timing on whether or not you’ll find bananas in a grocery store. After three trips to stores with zero bananas, I hit the jackpot at Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place. Same goes for tortillas and meat, which can be wiped out or well-stocked. It’s all in the timing.
The dairy state: In the early days of panic buying, I couldn’t find any eggs or much milk in stock. That has since changed, but it’s clear those staples remain in high demand.
In a pickle: If you love olives, you’re in luck. Olives, pickles and condiments are fully stocked.
Served over rice: Most rice products are completely gone. You can get quinoa ... but only if you can pronounce it correctly!
Hold the cream: In the canned vegetable aisle, it’s difficult to find a can of corn, unless you want cream-style corn. Apparently, nobody does.
Chili suppers: A lot of families must be making pots of chili because chili-style beans are missing from store shelves. However, you will find all the wax beans you could ever want. And lima beans? This is your moment to shine!
Seeking comfort: This is definitely a time when people are reaching for classic comfort foods — hamburger (for meatloaf and casseroles) is scarce, as instant potatoes.
Calling Betty Crocker: I’ve read several stories about how people confined to their homes are passing the time by baking. No surprise, then, that flour, sugar and Bisquick are difficult to find.
And you say you need cooking oil?: Sorry, so did everyone else. One store I visited was down to just those giant cans of Crisco.
Soup’s on!: Perhaps no area of the grocery store — aside from toilet paper and hand sanitizers — has been as hard-hit as the soup aisle. The shelves at Pick ‘n Save Wednesday evening were almost bare. All that was left was chicken corn chowder, lentil, green split pea and assorted cream soups. No thanks; I”ll take my chances on learning how to say “quinoa.”
Pass the Triscuits: At least there are still 49 types of Triscuits available. I’m exaggerating, but have you seen just how many variations of that cracker have been created? Roast Garlic, Smoked Gouda, Garden Herb and more complex flavors like “Dill, Sea Salt and Olive Oil” and “Avocado, Cilantro and Lime.” What food science genius came up with that one? Soon, we will need an entire grocery aisle devoted only to Triscuits.
Relax: Even with sporadic shortages of certain food items, I found plenty of candy, cookies and ice cream. When you really need to reach out for some sugary, fatty comfort, they’ve got you covered.
Now go and research some waxed bean recipes.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown?
