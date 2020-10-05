 Skip to main content
Liz Snyder;s Fall Color Report: Make 2020 a rustic fall season
Liz Snyder;s Fall Color Report: Make 2020 a rustic fall season

With so many events canceled due to COVID-19, it’s refreshing to discover something the virus can’t destroy: Fall Color Season.

Even as the global pandemic rages on, Mother Nature will paint Wisconsin with the reds, golds and oranges that warn us we better hurry outside and enjoy the show ... because it just gets a lot duller (and colder) as the weeks go on.

You have the entire month of October to view fall colors in Wisconsin, with northern parts of the state hitting peak color now while, closer to home, we’ve got three to four weeks left to keep exploring. (Check our list on page B3 of peak color weeks around the state and start making plans.)

Local fall color enthusiasts — who wait patiently all year for this season — probably have their favorite “hot spots” they visit each year and have walked through Petrifying Springs Park countless times.

Why not mix it up with some Rustic Road tripping?

A Rustic Road shows off the natural beauty of our state, especially when the fall color starts to pop.

Our local Rustic Road is County Highway B, from Highway 142 in Kenosha County to Highway 11 in Racine County. The road covers 3.7 miles and provides direct access to Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the White River State Trail.

There are six Rustic Roads in Racine County, and well-known nearby Rustic Roads include Snake Road in Lake Geneva — a curvy drive off of Highway 50 that is a favorite with motorcyclists.

Last weekend, my husband, Rex, and I set off with our two greyhounds to explore a Rustic Road we hadn’t driven on before. We wanted a place to take a hike and enjoy a warm afternoon before the recent cold snap set in. It had to be far enough away that we hadn’t seen it all before, yet close enough for a quick jaunt.

The solution: Rustic Road 52 near Cedarburg. As a bonus, the road travels nears the Cedarburg Bog State Natural Area. In fact, that’s how we found it on GPS; I punched in “Cedarburg Bog” on my phone to get driving directions.

Luckily, I spied a parking lot through the trees while we drove past, and we turned around, parked the car and found ourselves strolling through the woods on our way toward Watts Lake. The trail is level, includes a few boardwalks, and offers the option of Watts Lake or a Meadow Trail. (The Watts Lake walk takes about 20 minutes each way from the trailhead.)

If you visit the Cedarburg Bog, however, be prepared for some wet trail conditions (you saw the word “bog” there, correct?). We passed a woman walking in flip-flops, and I cringed as she headed toward a particularly muddy section.

When we visited on Sept. 26, the fall color was just starting to pop up, the wildflowers were in full bloom and the whole scene was an incredible escape from the cares of the world. The weather forecast calls for temps in the mid to upper 60s starting Tuesday, which is perfect fall color hiking/biking/driving weather.

My advice: Find your own escape and remind yourself that no matter what’s going on in politics, Mother Nature is still there for us. Take a deep breath and hit the trail!

You can find a map of Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads at https://wisconsindot.gov under the website’s “travel” menu. Each road has its own web page, which highlights items of interest such as historic markers, native plants and hiking and biking trails.

Liz wearing a mask.

Snyder

Where’s your favorite place to view fall color in Wisconsin? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Fall colors around the state

While many northern and some central Wisconsin counties are reaching peak color levels this week and next, southern counties — both in the east and west — are expected to hit peak fall color later in October. The Wisconsin tourism department offers details on fall color through its Web site, www.travelwisconsin.com, or by calling 800-432-8747.

Here at home, Kenosha is forecast to peak in the fifth week of October, yet Pleasant Prairie will peak sooner, in the third week. Must be something in the mix of foliage! 

Here are other peak color forecasts from around the state:

Racine — Third week of October

Lake Geneva — Fourth week of October

Delavan — Third week of October

Milwaukee — Third week of October

Madison — Fourth week of October

Dodgeville — Fourth week of October

Janesville — Fourth week of October

Manitowoc — Third week of October

Sheboygan — Third week of October

Appleton — Fourth week of October

Horicon Marsh Area — Third week of October

La Crosse — Second week of October

Eau Claire — Third week of October

Stevens Point — Second week of October

Eagle River — At peak color now

Minocqua — At peak color now

Hayward — At peak color now

Rhinelander — At peak color now

Wisconsin Dells — Third week of October

Door County — Third week of October

Too busy to get out and "leaf peep" until late in the season? As we said at that top of this list, Kenosha County is your best bet. This area isn't expected to reach peak color until the final days of October. But if you're looking for fall colors in the northern parts of Wisconsin, hit the road NOW.

Rustic Road tripping

What: Wisconsin's Rustic Roads

Where: There are 122 in the state, spanning about 740 miles through 61 counties

Details: Every Rustic Road is unique, but all have natural features such as rugged terrain, native vegetation, native wildlife or include open areas with agricultural vistas; are lightly traveled local access roads; are at least two miles long and often provide a completed closure or loop, or connect to major highways at both ends of the route. A Rustic Road may be dirt, gravel or paved.

Look for the sign: Brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads. A small placard beneath the Rustic Roads sign identifies each Rustic Road by its numerical designation within the total statewide system.

More information: https://wisconsindot.gov/

Take a hike!

One of the best parts about living in Wisconsin is our beautiful fall weather. And the best way to take advantage of this season — with its cooler temps, crisp air, blue skies and no bugs — is by checking out some of these nearby areas for walking. A special 2020 bonus? Walking outside is an activity with natural social distancing:

Kenosha County Bike Trail — Runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Whether you walk (or ride a bike), you’ll find fall colors on each side of this path, which moves through wooded areas and neighborhood back yards. Bonus: It is a paved trail, which we love much more than the old crushed gravel.

Petrifying Springs — On County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street). Hands down, this has to be the most beautiful spot in Kenosha County when the fall color starts to pop. 

The Pike Trail — Runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. You can’t beat the Lake Michigan scenery along this level, paved walkway. You’ll also pass three National Register Historic Districts, two historic lighthouses, Carthage College’s campus and the Poerio Nature Center. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Poerio Park — This park on Kenosha's northside, at 1401 16th Ave., features 70 acres and four softball fields. There's also the Poerio Nature Center, at 20th Avenue and 16th Street, behind Bose School. This wooded nature area is perfect for fall hikes, featuring about two miles of trails (a combination of paved, gravel and dirt surfaces). 

Prairie Springs Park — At highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie. A 2.3-mile paved walking and jogging trail goes around Lake Andrea, offering a smooth, level walking area (and free parking). Dress in layers, however; there’s often a cold wind blowing off the lake. Bonus: While you're there, also check out the park's off-lake trails.

Silver Lake Park — County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50. The combination of the sun bouncing off the lake and the dusty reds and yellows of the leaves makes this a glorious place to take a walk during autumn weekends. There’s a quarter-mile paved path that hugs the lakeshore, starting from the park’s beach area. Bonus: The park features mountain biking trails for more adventurous fall color fans.

Bristol Woods — Off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Home of the Pringle Nature Center, Bristol Woods has forest trails that offer an up-close look at the fall colors. And, this late in the year, you can usually walk in the woods without being accosted by hordes of mosquitoes. Bonus: The "Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run" is Nov. 1-15. The 5k course in the park will be marked, allowing runners to complete the run on their own time as many times as they would like and post their best results to the website. Registration is $15; participants will receive a race logo sticker. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.

Brighton Dale Park and Golf Course — Highways 142 and 75 in Brighton, adjacent to Bong Recreation Area. The main reason to visit this park is to see the 250-year-old oak trees. The trails are well tended, and the variety of plants is plentiful.

Hawthorn Hollow — 880 Green Bay Road. Look for lots of maples, occasional river birch and plentiful oak trees. The walking trails are well kept and offer lush scenery. Note: No dogs are allowed.

Fox River Park — This park, located along the eastern boundary of the Fox River at 9521 304th Ave., has 150 acres of wooded parkland, accessible to boaters and canoers with a boat launch. Bonus: The park contains a 27-hole disc golf course with multiple levels, from beginner to expert.

Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park (formerly known as KD Park) — This former gravel quarry, at 8530 352nd Ave., covers 234 acres of land and is still mostly undeveloped. There are more than four miles of maintained walking trails throughout the park, perfect for fall strolling. Bonus: There's also a dog park, for fall romping, at 25610 89th St.

Hit the trail

If you’re planning a Fall Color Walk:

Wear comfortable, sturdy shoes (no flip-flops!).

Dress in layers (you’ll get sweaty, even on a cool day).

Carry water if you’ll be out for a while.

Bring a cell phone (but leave it in your pocket unless there’s an emergency — or you’re taking a photo with it).

Enjoying the season

Here are some tips for making the most of autumn in Wisconsin:

Take a ride through the countryside. You don’t have to have a destination in mind. Almost any road you turn on will offer a virtual Monet landscape of visual treats including fall gardens, pumpkin patches and bright foliage. For the best scenery, check out one of the many Rustic Roads in the state.

Walk through an old neighborhood. Some of the finest fall colors are on side streets in neighborhoods with mature trees.

Set out with children (or the young at heart) and collect leaves. This is a great way to have family fun without spending a dime. Young children will be fascinated by the various colors, shapes and sizes of the leaves they find on the sidewalks, in the woods or along the roadside. (To preserve the leaves, do what we did decades ago in Girl Scouts: Take them home, put them between two pieces of waxed paper, cover the waxed paper with an old towel and press them with an iron. Then cut them out, leaving a narrow margin of paper around the leaf edge.)

Go to area pumpkin farms. You can walk around, enjoy the scenery, munch on a caramel apple, pick out a nice pumpkin and head home. (If you want more excitement, a lot of pumpkin farms have activities for kids and adults including corn mazes, haunted houses, hay rides and farm animals.)

