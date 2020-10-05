Liz Snyder;s Fall Color Report: Make 2020 a rustic fall season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are six Rustic Roads in Racine County, and well-known nearby Rustic Roads include Snake Road in Lake Geneva — a curvy drive off of Highway 50 that is a favorite with motorcyclists.

Last weekend, my husband, Rex, and I set off with our two greyhounds to explore a Rustic Road we hadn’t driven on before. We wanted a place to take a hike and enjoy a warm afternoon before the recent cold snap set in. It had to be far enough away that we hadn’t seen it all before, yet close enough for a quick jaunt.

The solution: Rustic Road 52 near Cedarburg. As a bonus, the road travels nears the Cedarburg Bog State Natural Area. In fact, that’s how we found it on GPS; I punched in “Cedarburg Bog” on my phone to get driving directions.

Luckily, I spied a parking lot through the trees while we drove past, and we turned around, parked the car and found ourselves strolling through the woods on our way toward Watts Lake. The trail is level, includes a few boardwalks, and offers the option of Watts Lake or a Meadow Trail. (The Watts Lake walk takes about 20 minutes each way from the trailhead.)

If you visit the Cedarburg Bog, however, be prepared for some wet trail conditions (you saw the word “bog” there, correct?). We passed a woman walking in flip-flops, and I cringed as she headed toward a particularly muddy section.