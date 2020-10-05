Liz Snyder;s Fall Color Report: Make 2020 a rustic fall season

With so many events canceled due to COVID-19, it’s refreshing to discover something the virus can’t destroy: Fall Color Season.
Even as the global pandemic rages on, Mother Nature will paint Wisconsin with the reds, golds and oranges that warn us we better hurry outside and enjoy the show ... because it just gets a lot duller (and colder) as the weeks go on.
You have the entire month of October to view fall colors in Wisconsin, with northern parts of the state hitting peak color now while, closer to home, we’ve got three to four weeks left to keep exploring. (Check our list on page B3 of peak color weeks around the state and start making plans.)
Local fall color enthusiasts — who wait patiently all year for this season — probably have their favorite “hot spots” they visit each year and have walked through Petrifying Springs Park countless times.
Why not mix it up with some Rustic Road tripping?
A Rustic Road shows off the natural beauty of our state, especially when the fall color starts to pop.
Our local Rustic Road is County Highway B, from Highway 142 in Kenosha County to Highway 11 in Racine County. The road covers 3.7 miles and provides direct access to Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the White River State Trail.
There are six Rustic Roads in Racine County, and well-known nearby Rustic Roads include Snake Road in Lake Geneva — a curvy drive off of Highway 50 that is a favorite with motorcyclists.
Last weekend, my husband, Rex, and I set off with our two greyhounds to explore a Rustic Road we hadn’t driven on before. We wanted a place to take a hike and enjoy a warm afternoon before the recent cold snap set in. It had to be far enough away that we hadn’t seen it all before, yet close enough for a quick jaunt.
The solution: Rustic Road 52 near Cedarburg. As a bonus, the road travels nears the Cedarburg Bog State Natural Area. In fact, that’s how we found it on GPS; I punched in “Cedarburg Bog” on my phone to get driving directions.
Luckily, I spied a parking lot through the trees while we drove past, and we turned around, parked the car and found ourselves strolling through the woods on our way toward Watts Lake. The trail is level, includes a few boardwalks, and offers the option of Watts Lake or a Meadow Trail. (The Watts Lake walk takes about 20 minutes each way from the trailhead.)
If you visit the Cedarburg Bog, however, be prepared for some wet trail conditions (you saw the word “bog” there, correct?). We passed a woman walking in flip-flops, and I cringed as she headed toward a particularly muddy section.
When we visited on Sept. 26, the fall color was just starting to pop up, the wildflowers were in full bloom and the whole scene was an incredible escape from the cares of the world. The weather forecast calls for temps in the mid to upper 60s starting Tuesday, which is perfect fall color hiking/biking/driving weather.
My advice: Find your own escape and remind yourself that no matter what’s going on in politics, Mother Nature is still there for us. Take a deep breath and hit the trail!
You can find a map of Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads at https://wisconsindot.gov under the website’s “travel” menu. Each road has its own web page, which highlights items of interest such as historic markers, native plants and hiking and biking trails.
Where’s your favorite place to view fall color in Wisconsin? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
