MIDWEST DRESSED: Can I please get a side of fries with that?

What do I mean by “fast fashion”? I’m talking about the boutiques you see in social media advertisements featuring dirt-cheap pieces on gorgeous models that force us to click.
I’m also referring to the infamous SheIn, Romwe, Chic Wish, Fashion Nova, etc. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m also guilty of falling victim to these sites; however, I’ve learned the true importance of sustainable fashion and obtaining QUALITY pieces throughout the years.
Fast fashion is like fast food. It looks good, it sounds good, is very inexpensive, it even tastes good at times, but it’s really not good for you in the long term.
While I understand that not everyone is as passionate about fashion as I am — and spending more money on clothes may not be a priority for most people — it’s actually more fiscally intelligent to purchase better quality items, as well as shopping at secondhand shops.
Sustainable fashion has been a long-term movement and is a trending topic throughout the fashion world. Leaving a smaller carbon footprint by recycling/reusing apparel is a great way to help our environment. But before I get into all of my favorite reasons to shop sustainably, I want to get into a few examples of when fast fashion can be beneficial.
When to shop for fast fashion:
For basics (T-shirts, bodysuits, everyday pieces, etc.)
For one-time wear items
For trendy pieces
The sustainable fashion movement is something I’m incredibly passionate about due to its relevance and importance in our world. Did you know it takes about 1,800 gallons of water to make ONE pair of denim jeans? Imagine how much water we could conserve!
The three main reasons I choose to shop sustainably 90% of the time are:
It is cheaper! The markup in the fashion industry is — no surprise — outrageous at times. I don’t know about you, but I am always looking for ways to save money, especially after this past year. Plus, there’s nothing better than telling your friends, family and peers: “Thanks, I got it for $5!” Am I right?
Dare to be different. Nothing irks me more than everyone wearing the same things as everyone else. Take some fashion risks, people! Wear a bright color or funky pattern; bust out those cool boots you found at an estate sale, or those retro sneakers. Whenever you walk into a big box store, it’s customary to find duplicates of the same pieces in different sizes. Shopping sustainably allows for unique finds.
It is timeless. Fashion has evolutions as well as revolutions and that includes bringing back similar if not exact styles/trends over the years. For example, right now the industry is focusing on ‘90s styles. I was born in 1990, so this is far too easy to appreciate as well as replicate sustainably. When you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe, do yourself a favor and look through what you currently have. If you love it, keep it. Odds are it will most likely be making its way back into fashion.
Our current generation gets so caught up in what people on social media are wearing that they are purchasing poor quality fast fashion pieces that won’t last or sustain their value over the years. Aside from the economic and environmental benefits to shopping sustainably, it will help future generations preserve, value and recognize quality. Don’t know where to start? Here are some of my local favorite places to shop:
Madam D’s Vintage Clothing & Jewelry (Racine)
Goodwill Industries (Kenosha and Racine)
Value Village (Racine)
Nifty Thrifty (Kenosha)
Salvation Army (Racine)
St. Vincent De Paul (Kenosha)
