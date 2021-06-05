MIDWEST DRESSED: Can I please get a side of fries with that?

For basics (T-shirts, bodysuits, everyday pieces, etc.)

For one-time wear items

For trendy pieces

The sustainable fashion movement is something I’m incredibly passionate about due to its relevance and importance in our world. Did you know it takes about 1,800 gallons of water to make ONE pair of denim jeans? Imagine how much water we could conserve!

The three main reasons I choose to shop sustainably 90% of the time are:

It is cheaper! The markup in the fashion industry is — no surprise — outrageous at times. I don’t know about you, but I am always looking for ways to save money, especially after this past year. Plus, there’s nothing better than telling your friends, family and peers: “Thanks, I got it for $5!” Am I right?

Dare to be different. Nothing irks me more than everyone wearing the same things as everyone else. Take some fashion risks, people! Wear a bright color or funky pattern; bust out those cool boots you found at an estate sale, or those retro sneakers. Whenever you walk into a big box store, it’s customary to find duplicates of the same pieces in different sizes. Shopping sustainably allows for unique finds.