Museums without borders: Virtual programs offered at Kenosha's museums

When the coronavirus pandemic forced museums across the globe to shut their doors, staff members got creative.
That meant people stuck at home could enjoy virtual tours of famous collections in places like the Louvre in Paris.
Here in Kenosha, staffers at the Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum got to work, too, creating virtual programs exploring everything from the Underground Railroad to The Importance of Insects.
“We dabbled with Skype and Zoom a few times before COVID, but the shutdown really made us kick it in high gear,” said Doug Dammann, the museums’ education coordinator.
Museum staffers developed the online workshops through the summer and started offering them to school groups and other organizations in September.
The online programs run 30-40 minutes, “which is the Zoom limit for most people,” Dammann said.
Teaching in a virtual format “is a completely different teaching medium,” said Nick Wiersum, curator of education for the museums.
While he appreciates being able to record his Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs and post them on the museum’s Facebook page, “you do miss something without having the kids here in person. We can show them a raccoon’s skull, but it’s not the same as them being able to touch it.” (He quickly added that the raccoon “died of old age after a long, happy life.”)
There are new issues that pop up when programs aren’t presented in person.
Wiersum did a program over Zoom with a large group of students who were all in their homes, which meant he “was looking at a huge number of little squares on a screen. It’s a different feeling when you have to remind the kids to mute or unmute.”
Dammann added, “It’s different when the kids are in a real classroom all together vs. appearing on Zoom from their homes. We’re learning to overcome those limitations.”
A huge advantage to doing virtual programs is that it’s opened up the museums to the whole world.
“We’re talking to students in schools all over the U.S.,” Wiersum said.
The Civil War Museum’s lecture series is also online, Dammann said, “and now we can ‘bring in’ historians from all over via Zoom. We can offer classes with scholars from around the world. We’re not limited by geography now.”
Lots of courses
The workshop topics — including Archaeology Around the World, American Indian Stereotypes and Medical Lessons of the Civil War — were developed “based in part on what we have in our collections,” Wiersum said. “We have three museums and focus on topics that are unique to our museums.”
For the Civil War-related programs, “we get the students interacting with our collections, just like when they visit the museum,” Dammann said.
To develop each program, “we work backwards,” Wiersum said. “We focus on the goal: What do we want the students to walk away with from this workshop? How can we achieve those goals? Then we decide what activities and talking points will help us reach those goals.”
The wide variety of topics “reflects the wide variety of our museums,” Dammann said.
Coming to you live
All the programs are “performed” live when a group books a presentation.
“We want these programs to be live, so it’s not the same as just popping in a DVD,” Dammann said. “All our broadcasts have a Q&A segment.”
The most popular programs focus on dinosaurs and animal adaptations, with students learning about natural selection, Wiersum said. “We also talk about possible careers in these areas — zookeeper, paleontology — by asking the kids ‘do you like animals?’ You can do this as a career.”
‘Museum Munchkins’
In addition to live workshops, Wiersum records a “Museum Munchkins” program each Wednesday, which can be viewed for free at any time on the museums’ Facebook and YouTube pages.
“Mr. Nick” has been doing the popular “Munchkins” programs for about seven years.
“We would get up to 100 people in the summer months,” he said. “We hope to be doing the programs in person Wednesday mornings again as soon as we can do it safely.”
Now that the programs are on Facebook, he added, “We have people in other countries who watch them.”
The downside, of course, is the lack of interaction with the kids, he said.
“I do miss their questions,” Wiersum said of kids at the animal programs. “The most popular questions are: ‘How big is it? Where do they sleep?’ And ‘Do they have any friends?’”
“We really miss the energy of those kids, that live feedback” Dammann added.
Art classes
Anna Wolff, curator of art education for the three museums, is teaching virtual art classes.
“We have three right now for different ages,” she said. “The most popular class is based on an Inuit artist, Kenojuak Ashevak, whose works we have in our collection. Her pieces have a mystical quality, based in nature.”
Teaching art classes remotely yet keeping an interactive component “is a balancing act,” Wolff said. “We have a presentation, a discussion and then the students create a piece of art based on that artist’s work. The art projects can all be done with very simple materials — markers, paper, colored pencils — that they have on hand.”
For a recent class, the students painted Artic puffins based on Ashevak’s works, and the classroom teacher scanned the images to Wolff.
“Teachers have been tremendously supportive in this,” Wolff said. “We had to pivot really fast when COVID hit. These art programs are completely new for us, and I’m hoping we can transition them to an in-person activity.”
The art classes, she added, “can give teachers a break. Everyone talks about quarantine fatigue, and it’s a real thing. We’re grateful we can help teachers have something new for their students.”
Wolff hopes students who have taken these art classes in a virtual way will also come to the museums and view some of the pieces.
“We’re doing this through technology as a necessity,” she said, “but nothing beats seeing the artwork in person.”
