Museums without borders: Virtual programs offered at Kenosha's museums

“Mr. Nick” has been doing the popular “Munchkins” programs for about seven years.

“We would get up to 100 people in the summer months,” he said. “We hope to be doing the programs in person Wednesday mornings again as soon as we can do it safely.”

Now that the programs are on Facebook, he added, “We have people in other countries who watch them.”

The downside, of course, is the lack of interaction with the kids, he said.

“I do miss their questions,” Wiersum said of kids at the animal programs. “The most popular questions are: ‘How big is it? Where do they sleep?’ And ‘Do they have any friends?’”

“We really miss the energy of those kids, that live feedback” Dammann added.

Art classes

Anna Wolff, curator of art education for the three museums, is teaching virtual art classes.

“We have three right now for different ages,” she said. “The most popular class is based on an Inuit artist, Kenojuak Ashevak, whose works we have in our collection. Her pieces have a mystical quality, based in nature.”