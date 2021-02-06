The God Squad: By looking up, you'll see angels

You know I have been trying recently in all my columns to send to you, dear readers, a simple but deeply profound message: LOOK UP!

Looking up means spending at least as much time in gratitude as you spend in complaining — at least as much time taking in the power of our blessings as we do taking in the pain of our burdens.

The advice to look up, as I have taught you, comes from the old legend that some of the people in the Exodus from Egypt in the Bible did not see the great miracle of the splitting of the Red Sea because while walking through the divided sea with walls of water on the right and the left they never looked up to see the miracles that surrounded them. They only looked down so all they saw was mud.

Looking up is the only way to survive this pandemic. Looking up is the only way to keep hope alive in a time of mass despair.

Here is a “looking up” story from my life. Please share with me some looking up stories from yours:

This week, I received my second vaccination shot for COVID-19 in a park not far from our home. The experience of getting shot the second time was even more emotional for me than getting shot the first time three weeks ago.