The God Squad: God's sense of humor

When Sara is told that she will bear a child in her old age, her reaction is the same as God's ... laughter and because of that laughter she names her son Isaac, which means laughter, "And Sarah said, "God has made laughter for me; everyone who hears will laugh over me." (Genesis 21:6)

The Psalms are full of verses in praise of a laughing God.

Psalm 37:13 imagines God's reaction to the evil ones on earth who think they can get away with violating the laws of righteousness, "But the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he sees that his day is coming." Or similarly in Psalm 2:4 and Psalm 59:8, "Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, but He who sits in the heavens laughs; the Lord holds them in derision." This is not a joyous laughter but it is laughter of amazement and incredulity at the vanity of those who believe they can thwart God's will for freedom and justice in the world.

The prophet Zephaniah 3:17 echoes this belief in deus ludens, "The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love; he will exult over you with loud singing." Yes! I want to pray to a God who sings to me.