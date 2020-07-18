Snyder: COVID road rules: Traveling during a pandemic? Stay flexible!

Face masks are mandatory in the state whenever you are inside a public space, and everyone wore them without complaints. That made us feel safer and didn't hinder our trip at all.

What's different

Open and shut: Wearing face masks was no problem — that’s the easy part of traveling during COVID-19. What was more difficult? Finding so many venues closed. To avoid being disappointed, we checked websites every day and changed our plans accordingly.

Eating in, eating out: During this trip, we ate a lot of picnic meals, thanks to grocery store deli departments and the snack aisle at Walgreens (don't judge; when you're hungry, you sometimes get desperate!). Because we had microwaves in our hotel rooms, we also dined on the very best in frozen dinners.

Bob’s your uncle: When you travel during a pandemic and can’t eat inside most eateries, you're incredibly happy when you come upon an open Bob Evans Restaurant. We ate breakfast at that American mainstay two mornings in a row — in different locations — and blueberry pancakes never tasted so good. A hot meal in a sit-down restaurant turns into a luxury when it’s rare.