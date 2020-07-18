Snyder: COVID road rules: Traveling during a pandemic? Stay flexible!

It’s not exactly “Love in the Time of Cholera,” but “Travel in the Time of Coronavirus” does require certain adjustments.
That's what we discovered when embarking on an eight-day road trip to Upstate New York.
Before we left our driveway, we needed to create a COVID-19 packing list. Along with T-shirts and sunscreen, we gathered face masks and plenty of hand sanitizer.
My husband, Rex, and I also cultivated a flexible attitude. This isn't a time to get rattled when plans have to change at the last minute. We’re dealing with a global pandemic, so all bets are off when it comes to what's open, what's closed and what's in a "check back later" mode.
If you are hitting the road this summer, keep this in mind:
Is it safe to travel?
That's a question everyone has to answer for themselves, but you can take steps to make it safer. By now, everyone knows what to do to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus: Wash your hands frequently. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands. Wear a face mask when inside a building or in close contact with others anywhere.
We chose to visit New York state, a place that grappled with the worst of the pandemic when it ravaged New York City weeks ago. The state is just now emerging from lockdown, and many businesses and attractions remain closed. While we missed out on the Corning Museum of Glass, we did visit Mark Twain's grave site (no need to social distance from the famous author), Niagara Falls and numerous state parks in the state's Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks regions.
Face masks are mandatory in the state whenever you are inside a public space, and everyone wore them without complaints. That made us feel safer and didn't hinder our trip at all.
What's different
Open and shut: Wearing face masks was no problem — that’s the easy part of traveling during COVID-19. What was more difficult? Finding so many venues closed. To avoid being disappointed, we checked websites every day and changed our plans accordingly.
Eating in, eating out: During this trip, we ate a lot of picnic meals, thanks to grocery store deli departments and the snack aisle at Walgreens (don't judge; when you're hungry, you sometimes get desperate!). Because we had microwaves in our hotel rooms, we also dined on the very best in frozen dinners.
Bob’s your uncle: When you travel during a pandemic and can’t eat inside most eateries, you're incredibly happy when you come upon an open Bob Evans Restaurant. We ate breakfast at that American mainstay two mornings in a row — in different locations — and blueberry pancakes never tasted so good. A hot meal in a sit-down restaurant turns into a luxury when it’s rare.
Oh, the irony! The Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, N.Y., is shutdown — and this during the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Such a shame. Women did all that work to finally earn the right to vote — why they didn’t have it at the birth of our nation is an argument for another time — and their national park is closed thanks to COVID-19. Also closed is the town’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” museum, celebrating the picturesque locale’s claim to fame as the inspiration for the movie's Bedford Falls. Luckily, you can still pose on the bridge where Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey jumps into the river and is saved by his guardian angel Clarence.
Oh, the irony Part Two: It’s not a great summer for iconic women. The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in nearby Auburn, N.Y., is also closed at this time. This is a double blow for those of us who collect National Park stamps in our passports. Why can’t a temporary stamping station be set up at the gates?
Oh, Canada: The U.S. border with our northern neighbor remains closed, which means even though we could practically reach out and touch Canada when we were at Niagara Falls, it was a Forbidden Zone. Nothing makes you want to visit a place more than being told it's off-limits.
Sweet relief: COVID-19 changed my usual road trip bathroom routine. While I used to cruise into a McDonald’s when I need a bathroom stop — and I always make a purchase — with McDonald’s locations open for drive-thru only, Walgreens became my go-to stop. Luckily, there’s one (or more) in most towns.
What hasn't changed
Covering a lot of ground: Modern travel is still a miracle to me. In 12 hours, we drove from Wisconsin to a KOA campground near New York's Lake Chautauqua, passing through Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania on the way. Such a trip would take several months for travelers on horseback and wagons, and we did it in a single day.
When it rains, it s’mores: Roasting marshmallows for s’mores is an American summer cookout tradition, but when it rains — like it did on our first night in New York state — Dannon’s S’Mores Greek Yogurt is an easy, healthy substitute. Bonus: You won’t smell like a campfire in the morning.
Camping tip: We rented cabins at three different KOA Campgrounds during this trip. And staying at campgrounds means walking to the bathhouse for showers (unless you spring for a Deluxe Cabin, which we did not). It makes life so much easier to keep all your toiletries in a big tote bag. There's nothing more annoying than stepping into a shower and discovering you forgot the shampoo.
Camping tip No. 2: Before heading out, I bought some cute pajamas and a robe at our downtown Jockey Outlet Store. When you walk across a campground — or sit on your cabin’s porch — you want to look presentable. And, as anyone who knows me at all knows, I never need an excuse to buy new clothes.
Only in New York
Say that again: When you travel, you come across places with unique names. Which brings us to the village of Horseheads, N.Y. — leading me to wonder if the town’s founders were big fans of the first “Godfather” movie and its most famous scene. The name does have a grisly origin. It refers to a slaughter of horses in 1779 by Gen. George Washington's forces and, later, the huge number of bleached horses' skulls found there.
Sharing the Love: I thought “I Love New York” was just a marketing campaign for New York City, but we saw that slogan — spelled out in giant letters — in the Finger Lakes, Catskills and Adirondacks regions of New York, far from the city lights.
Bucket list destination: I finally visited the Great American Vacation Spot and rode the Maid of the Mist at Niagara Falls. On a scorching day, getting wet is a relief. And the boat staff still hands out those iconic blue rain ponchos.
The British are coming! The British are coming! A visit to Fort Ticonderoga on Lake Champlain — famous for a 1775 victory over the British by the Green Mountain Boys, led by Ethan Allen and a pre-betrayal Benedict Arnold — featured a sight we've never seen before: A British soldier greeting visitors while wearing a face mask. Glad they're taking this pandemic seriously.
Geography lesson: A stop in the Finger Lakes town of Geneva, N.Y., included a stroll along the lakefront, which sports a pole showing the distance from that town to Genevas around the world, including in Indiana, Texas and Nebraska. Included is our own Lake Geneva, which is 718 miles from New York's Geneva. That just goes to remind me that, no matter how far we travel, there's no place like home.
Are you traveling during the coronavirus shutdown? Has the pandemic affected your plans? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.