WATCH NOW: Blow molds catch that special holiday glow
On Christmas Lane

WATCH NOW: Blow molds catch that special holiday glow

Mike Sturino comes by his love of blow molds honestly.

You could even say he was born into it.

His dad, Bob Sturino, decorated each year with the cheerful plastic figurines, and now his son has continued the tradition.

That Mike Sturino lives on Christmas Lane, at the far east end, is one of those happy holiday happenings.

When he and his wife, Alyssa, bought their house in March of 2017, Mike was already planning his blow mold display.

Now the colorful characters — including Santa and Mrs. Claus, a full Nativity scene, penguins, gingerbread men, snowmen, bears (teddy and polar varieties), candy canes, lollipops and a train — cover his front yard and attract crowds walking and driving by on 68th Street.

As we stood in the blow mold paradise Thursday evening, several passers-by told Mike “this is our favorite” and “we love this!” as they took selfies with a glowing line of toy soldiers (the classic blow mold character).

“We even had a woman drop off a gift basket,” Mike said, “with a note thanking us for our display.”

Mike shops for the nostalgic figures all year, finding new ones at stores — his favorite is Santa-in-a-sleigh that sits inside his front window and was “the last one they had at Menard’s” — and scoring more at flea markets, rummage sales and online.

The people selling the blow molds, he said, “are moving or downsizing.”

“I just bought these lollipops,” he added, pointing out glowing blow mold candies. “The woman I bought them from was happy they were going to be on Christmas Lane, where a lot of people will see them.”

When asked why he loves the nostalgic figures, which have been around at least since the 1930s, Mike’s eyes light up.

“They have so much detail to them,” he said. “And growing up, my dad had a bunch of them.”

Now he’s hoping to pass on his blow mold passion to his 3-year-old son, Michael Sturino Jr.

For now, however, the youngest Sturino’s contribution to the effort is “dashing in and out of the figures,” Mike said. “He also loves to watch the people driving and walking past the house.”

Sturino’s collection numbers at least 100, and he spends some 60 hours putting it up, starting in early November.

It helps that he’s organized and keeps careful track of extension cords and metal pipes needed to support the characters.

“He’s always been organized, even as a kid,” his dad said.

When the season is over, the blow molds go into an attic inside Mike’s garage and two storage sheds in his backyard. “When I see them all stored together,” he said, smiling, “it does look like a big collection.”

As for Christmas 2021, visitors to Christmas Lane can expect to see an ever-growing blow mold yard. And don’t forget to look up.

“Next year, I’m planning to put some on the roof,” Mike said, his eyes glowing like ... well, a blow mold.

Thar she blows!

The hard plastic figurines known as blow molds have been around since the 1930s.

They are known by various names: Light-ups, plastic kitsch, illuminated figures — or simply blow molds.

Blow molding is a plastic manufacturing process. Originally, a hollow tube was filled with melted plastic, placed into a steel mold and inflated with air that forces the plastic to the interior surface of a metal mold. When it cools, the metal mold is opened and the item is removed and painted. New methods in the 1940s and later caused the blow molding industry to grow.

Many of the blow molds you’ll see this year were probably passed down in families or bought at garage sales, flea markets or online selling sites like Etsy.

The glowing plastic figures are in demand as more and more people crave nostalgic and vintage Christmas decorations, according to Etsy trend expert Dayna Johnson. “In an age of social media, shoppers are increasingly looking to stand out from the crowd, and vintage is a surefire way to find that one-of-a-kind piece that no one else will have, all while shopping sustainably by giving an existing product a new life.”

You can find also find new blow molds at retailers.

Online, there are plenty of blow mold groups whose members buy and sell items and share tips on maintenance and repair. 

