WATCH NOW: Blow molds catch that special holiday glow

The people selling the blow molds, he said, “are moving or downsizing.”

“I just bought these lollipops,” he added, pointing out glowing blow mold candies. “The woman I bought them from was happy they were going to be on Christmas Lane, where a lot of people will see them.”

When asked why he loves the nostalgic figures, which have been around at least since the 1930s, Mike’s eyes light up.

“They have so much detail to them,” he said. “And growing up, my dad had a bunch of them.”

Now he’s hoping to pass on his blow mold passion to his 3-year-old son, Michael Sturino Jr.

For now, however, the youngest Sturino’s contribution to the effort is “dashing in and out of the figures,” Mike said. “He also loves to watch the people driving and walking past the house.”

Sturino’s collection numbers at least 100, and he spends some 60 hours putting it up, starting in early November.

It helps that he’s organized and keeps careful track of extension cords and metal pipes needed to support the characters.

“He’s always been organized, even as a kid,” his dad said.