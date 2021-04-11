WATCH NOW: Traveling during a pandemic? Stay flexible!

This is 2021.
When kids wear masks at school, and the Bob Evans hostess takes your temperature before you can order.
Why should a vacation be any different?
That’s what we discovered when embarking on an eight-day road trip to the South Carolina coast and Savannah, Ga., with a few stops along the way.
Before we left our driveway, we gathered face masks and plenty of hand sanitizer. And snacks, You can’t travel in a car without plenty of snacks.
And away we went, with some observations about a good, old-fashioned road trip:
The miracle of modern travel: We left Kenosha at 9 p.m. on a Friday night and, by 2 p.m. Saturday, we had been in eight states — Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Truth in advertising? You see a lot of funny signs and billboards on a road trip. In a small town in Kentucky, we saw a billboard for the Bowling Law Group. I assume “Bowling” is the family name of the attorneys, but it’s more fun to ponder the concept of a bowling-specific law practice. “Law & Order: Spares and Strikes,” anyone?
“Tally ho and turn left, please!”: I found a way to alleviate the frustration of not being able to travel around the world due to the coronarvirus. I changed the settings on my phone so when we were getting driving directions, we heard them in a British accent. This could open up so many possibilities: Think of how fun it would be to be lost in a strange town while your phone shouts directions in an angry dad voice. Seriously. Let’s develop this app and make millions.
Masks, please: We were relieved to see people wearing masks wherever we went. After more than a year of this COVID-19 pandemic, the fights over masking appeared to be over (at least the places we visited).
So this is what spring is like! While it was still freezing in Wisconsin when we left on March 19, once we got as far south as Kentucky, the dogwood trees and daffodils were in full bloom.
Is this that Southern heritage they’re also talking about? I was shocked to see “Confederate money” for kids sold in the Cumberland Gap gift store. We also saw a restaurant named Mammy’s in Myrtle Beach, S.C. But Aunt Jemima had to retire?
Journalists saving the world, Congaree National Park Edition: Almost every time we travel to a national park, we discover the land was saved due to newspaper articles calling for action. This time, it was Congaree, a national park located 20 miles south of Columbia, S.C. Newspaper reporter Harry Hampton kicked off the drive to save this area from developers in the 1950s, and now the visitor center is named for him. Thanks, Harry.
Yeah, I’ve really crossed a line: This is what it’s like to travel as an “older person.” I packed three pairs of “cheaters” so I could misplace two pairs and still have glasses when I needed to read guide books and menus. And yes, I often forgot they were on my head.
Then and now: Checking in a hotel at age 27: You wonder “will they still be at the desk at 11 p.m.?” At age 57: “Wow. We’re checking in so late!” (It was 5:30 p.m.)
Random Wisconsin connection: There always has to be one. This trip’s Badger state shoutout happened at The Recovery Room bar in Charleston, S.C. The bar’s claim to fame is that it sells more cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon — the pride of Milwaukee, Wis. — than any other place in the U.S.
Standards? We don’t need no stinkin’ standards! We stifled a laugh when the woman at a Holiday Inn Express front desk told us, “If the room isn’t clean to your standards, let us know.” Well, since there weren’t any shoes scattered across the floor or laundry piled up in baskets waiting to be sorted, we were good to go.
Standards? We’ve got standards, thank you very much! Savannah was the home of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of the Girl Scouts, and many troops visit her home. Inside the gift shop, a sign on the wall reminds visitors that “the badges on the wall must be earned.” Oooh, tough love from the Girl Scouts! I love it.
Paging Johnny Mercer: When we visited Savannah, of course we had to pose with the statute of songwriter and favorite son Johnny Mercer in Ellis Square and visit his gravesite in Bonaventure Cemetery. There are so many hits to choose from — “Skylark,” “Moon River,” “Autumn Leaves” — that I hope the Kenosha Pops Concert Band (if we get to play this summer) can have a Johnny Mercer theme night.
Bright lights: One of the great pleasures of an American road trip is seeing neon signs — the kitschier, the better. Glad to see this cool tradition of garish neon signs carries on. (One such sign drew us to a great barbecue place in Columbia, S.C.)
Information, please: Speaking of signage, I appreciate the folks who put up informative signage — and I always read it. Savannah does a great job of placing informative signs in historic places, and I appreciate it.
Thanks, city planners. Savannah may be the most beloved city in the U.S. Whenever you tell someone you’re going there, their eyes light up and they smile and say, “Oh, I love Savannah.” See? Smart city planning — the city was laid out centuries ago in a grid pattern with those famous 22 squares in the Historic District — pays off centuries later when tourists flock to your city and spend money.
Only in America: When traveling the U.S., you’ll discover many unusual places, like the Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Cafe, a Pigeon Forge, Tenn., breakfast place, with clucking animatronic chickens performing pop hits. Make sure to stop and enjoy some waffles while the chickens entertain you.
Get moving: I know this is a strange, scary time, but remember that this, too, shall pass, and there’s always more to explore. So, as soon as you’re able to, get out there. In 2021, being healthy enough to travel is a blessing. The singing chickens are just a sweet bonus.