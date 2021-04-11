WATCH NOW: Traveling during a pandemic? Stay flexible!

This is 2021.

When kids wear masks at school, and the Bob Evans hostess takes your temperature before you can order.

Why should a vacation be any different?

That’s what we discovered when embarking on an eight-day road trip to the South Carolina coast and Savannah, Ga., with a few stops along the way.

Before we left our driveway, we gathered face masks and plenty of hand sanitizer. And snacks, You can’t travel in a car without plenty of snacks.

And away we went, with some observations about a good, old-fashioned road trip:

The miracle of modern travel: We left Kenosha at 9 p.m. on a Friday night and, by 2 p.m. Saturday, we had been in eight states — Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Truth in advertising? You see a lot of funny signs and billboards on a road trip. In a small town in Kentucky, we saw a billboard for the Bowling Law Group. I assume “Bowling” is the family name of the attorneys, but it’s more fun to ponder the concept of a bowling-specific law practice. “Law & Order: Spares and Strikes,” anyone?