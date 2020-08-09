Aiello 50th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel and Barbara Aiello celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Daniel Aiello met Barbara Thompson in 1968 after serving in the Marines in Vietnam. The couple was married two years later at Mount Carmel Church in Kenosha in 1970.

Lifelong Kenosha residents, they have two children: Don (Dawn) Aiello and Dan (Polly) Aiello, both of Kenosha; and grandchildren.

Dan worked at Kenosha Unified Schools and Barb worked at the Kenosha Public Library. They have long been retired and enjoy spending time with their family. Dan enjoys going to the lakefront and listening to live music, while Barb enjoys playing bingo and putting together puzzles.

