Alecos-Savaglio Wedding

Giuseppina Savaglio of Kenosha, and Demetrius Alecos, of Oshkosh, were married on Aug. 21, 2021 at the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, in Racine.

Father John Ketchum performed the 1 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Fred and Cinzia Savaglio of Kenosha, and the son of James and Phyllis Alecos of Oshkosh.

The bride graduated from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in Business Management. She is employed in Chicago.

The groom graduated from Oshkosh North and attended Fox Valley Technical College working towards a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is employed with UPS in Sturtevant.

Natalie Savaglio was the matron of honor, and Nicole Miles, Christina DeRose, Daniella DeRose, Zoie Alecos, Tearra Nava, Frankie Sanders and Patricia Carnevale were the bridesmaids. The flower girl was Evelynn Alecos, and Cinzia and Lucio Savaglio were the miniature bride and groom.

The best man was Ted Alecos, and Carmine Savaglio, Mike Niemuth, Peter Kyriazes, Sava Alecos, Logan Aiello, Matt Gabel and Edward Sanders were the groomsmen. The ring bearer was Weston Bostwick, and Frank and Robert Aiello were the ushers.

A reception was held following the ceremony at Manzo’s Banquets & Catering in Des Plaines, Ill. The couple have not decided on a honeymoon location at this time. They will reside in Kenosha.

